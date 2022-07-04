Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 11.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

LAND stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $764.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.21%.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.