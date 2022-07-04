Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

U stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

