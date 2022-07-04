Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

