Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.13. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

