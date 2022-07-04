Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 312 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $102.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

