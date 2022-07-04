Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 312 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $44.13 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

