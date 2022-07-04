Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 600 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.