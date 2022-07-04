Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

