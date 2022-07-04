Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 7,807 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.59 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

