Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

