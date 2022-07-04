Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

