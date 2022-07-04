Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after buying an additional 356,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

