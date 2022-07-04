Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.20 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $143.14 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

