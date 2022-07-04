Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.86 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $282.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $243.32 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.