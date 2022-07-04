Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 202,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.