Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.