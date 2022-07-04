Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.35.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

