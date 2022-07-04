Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.33 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

