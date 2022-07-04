Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,082 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.