Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,120 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

SWK opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

