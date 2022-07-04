Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

