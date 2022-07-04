Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,865 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,572,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

