Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,438 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

