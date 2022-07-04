Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 922 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $144.07 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.78 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

