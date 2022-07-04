Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $154,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

