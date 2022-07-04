Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

