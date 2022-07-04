Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

