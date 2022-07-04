HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092,714.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRT. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

HireRight stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

