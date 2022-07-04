HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

