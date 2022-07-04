HMS Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

