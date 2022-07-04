Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.08. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

