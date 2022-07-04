HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 307.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $313.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.87.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

