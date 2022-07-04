HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock opened at $313.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.49 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.87.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

