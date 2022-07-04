Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 569.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,560.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

