IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

