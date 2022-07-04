IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,446,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day moving average of $290.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

