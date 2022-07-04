Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,560.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.