Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

