Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

