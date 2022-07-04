Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.81. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

