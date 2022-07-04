Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,376.86 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,679,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

Shares of MDRR opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

