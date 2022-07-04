Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,336.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.
RKT stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

