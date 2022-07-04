Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,336.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

RKT stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

