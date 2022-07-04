Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $16,650.00 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,823.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CKPT stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
