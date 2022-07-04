Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $16,650.00 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,823.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CKPT stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.