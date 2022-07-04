International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

