Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

