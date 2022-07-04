Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

