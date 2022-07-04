Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

