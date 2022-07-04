Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.