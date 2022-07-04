iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.