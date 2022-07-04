iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

